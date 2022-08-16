"Now he's dead" – Ex-WWE personality blames Triple H for ruining popular star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Ciampa has lost his way on the main roster under the Triple H regime.

The NXT call-up has allied with The Miz since moving to the RAW roster. The duo have even synced their outfits and become a formidable faction on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Ciampa was a dark and broody character and would never wear neon colored outfits during his NXT stint. He blamed Hunter for not rectifying the gimmick on the main roster and letting him continue with the A-Lister.

Here's what the former WWE writer had to say:

"What did Triple H do? He's dressing Ciampa like The Miz now so that they can look like the freaking Bobbsey Twins? Do you really think that a guy like Ciampa would dress like this? Like seriously? Is that the great creative that Triple H is doing, telling these guys to get the same outfit to look like the Bobbsey Twins. Do you think that guy would dress in neon colors? Give me a freaking break bro. Now he's dead. Ciampa is dead now." (From 16:42 - 17:14)

The Miz and Ciampa picked up a win on WWE RAW this week

Last week's loss against Bobby Lashley in the United States Championship match seemed to have little impact on Ciampa's performance on RAW this week. He teamed up with The Miz to face the high-flying tandem of Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander.

The two teams battled for supremacy and put on a stellar show of offense. However, the guile and experience came in handy for Ciampa and The Miz as they picked up the win when the former NXT champion planted Ali with the Fairytale Ending.

