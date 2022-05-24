"That's the worst feeling in the world" - Vince Russo bashes WWE for awkward segment with former Women's Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo picked apart WWE's formatting of RAW that led to Rhea Ripley standing in the ring while the show went for a commercial break.

The Nightmare was scheduled to tag Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team match to face off against AJ Styles and Liv Morgan. As the faction led by Edge made their way into the ring, RAW went off the air for a commercial. When the red brand came on minutes later, WWE aired a segment to promote their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia later this year. Post that, the show broke into a vignette for the match between Asuka and Becky Lynch last week.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that WWE did not format the show properly. He mentioned that Ripley had to stand in the ring while we moved from commercials to vignettes and backstage segments. The wrestling veteran detailed that it probably felt very awkward for The Nightmare and the rest of the faction.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"They were standing in that ring forever. Between the commercials and the backstage stuff, does anybody know how to format this show? Rhea Ripley was standing in the ring forever. That's the worst feeling in the world." (From 26:00 - 26:18)

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Liv Morgan and AJ Styles on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day maintained their position on the Mountain of Omnipotence as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest picked up the win for the stable.

Edge was at ringside for the match and his quick interference helped Ripley pick up the win for her team. After the match, the faction destroyed Styles and Morgan and left the duo lying in the ring.

Whenever Edge and AJ Styles have met in the ring, the numbers game has made it impossible for The Phenomenal One to walk out with a win. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion gets another shot at The Leader of Judgment Day inside Hell in A Cell next month.

