"Why are we trying to make Doudrop look pretty?" - wrestling veteran comments on Becky Lynch-Doudrop segment (Exclusive)   

The Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop rivalry is heating up, but former WWE writer Vince Russo still has some reservations about the feud.

This week on WWE RAW, Lynch and Doudrop participated in a split-screen interview ahead of their match at WWE Royal Rumble. The two women traded verbal barbs before Doudrop eventually attacked Big Time Becks.

Russo reviewed Monday's show on this week's episode of Legion of RAW and listed his problems with the rivalry. He mentioned that the heel vs. heel dynamic is taking away from the feud. Russo was also critical of Doudrop's make-up and noted that she should try to look more like a heel.

"First of all bro, Becky is overreacting," said Russo. "I'm sorry man, I can't stand it. I cannot stand it. But then, I think Doudrop is supposed to be a heel. What are we doing? Why are we prettying her up? That's what I don't understand. Do you remember Sherri when she was a heel? She tried everything to make herself look hideous. Why are we trying to make Doudrop look pretty if she's a heel?"

You can watch the full video here:

Doudrop attached Becky Lynch backstage on RAW

In a backstage segment on RAW this week, Becky and Doudrop threw some verbal jabs at each other. Big Time Becks mentioned that Doudrop should thank her for getting the biggest match of her career at the Rumble. Doudrop retaliated by stating that Lynch is not a G.O.A.T. Instead, she's a lamb that's about to get slaughtered.

The time for talking ended when Becky Lynch continued to mock her challenger. Doudrop proceeded to attack the RAW Women's Champion, and the two stars laid into each other before backstage officials separated them. Clearly, these rivals are ready to go to war at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday.

