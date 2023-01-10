Vince Russo believes legendary WWE tag team would make current superstars "look like amateurs"

WWE veteran Vince Russo claimed that WCW's Harlem Heat, one of the most dominant tag teams in history, would embarrass the company's current tag teams.

The Harlem Heat are real-life brothers Robert Booker Tio (Booker T) and Lash Huffman (Stevie Ray). Along with The Steiner Brothers, they are regarded as the best tag team in the history of former World Championship Wrestling. The Harlem Heat gained the WCW World Tag Team Championship a record ten times.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo and senior analyst Dr Chris Featherstone discussed tonight's Turmoil Tag Team match on the red brand.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that if the Harlem Heat were present in the current WWE scenario, other tag teams such as The Street Profits, The Usos, Alpha Academy, and others would have been nothing but mere rookies next to the legendary tag team champions.

"Can you imagine Harlem Heat on this show (WWE RAW)? Everyone else would look like freaking amateurs. They would look like amateurs, bro," Russo shared. [1:12:01 - 1:12:11]

Vince Russo also questioned WWE for the way they treated Finn Balor's injury

In the same interview, the former WWE Head Writer revealed how the company dealt with Finn Balor's potential injury in an unflattering manner on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW when Adam Pearce arrived on the scene.

WWE declared a Turmoil Tag Team matchup for this week's episode of the red brand between Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damien Priest), The Street Profits, The O.C., and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

During the contest, Finn Balor was seriously hurt, and a WWE official came out with the doctors and stated that Balor was medically ruled out for the remainder of the match. Vince Russo chastised Pearce for coming down to the ring and making that decision.

"That should have clearly been the referee holding down the team at bay, checking with Balor, 'Can you continue?' That was so weird and awkward, bro," he said. [1:10:53 - 1:11:08]

Vince Russo stated that he had never witnessed anything like it before and wondered if it was the referee's responsibility to "X" Finn Balor and authorize him to continue.

