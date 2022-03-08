"Somebody they might not use again" - Vince Russo suggests the name of Hall of Famer WWE might hate (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about the seemingly tense relationship between WWE and hardcore legend Mick Foley.

Foley is a 3-time WWE Champion and a one-time Hardcore Champion. He also had multiple runs with the tag titles and was a major cornerstone of the Attitude Era. Foley is also remembered for his death-defying spot in a Hell in a Cell matchup where he took a fall from the top of the cell into the announcer's desk.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that WWE may not want to associate themselves with Foley due to his open criticism of the product.

The former writer mentioned that Foley has often come out in support of AEW and that might remove him from the good books of Vince McMahon.

Here's what Russo had to say about the hardcore legend:

"You know, it's very interesting though. I wonder if Mick is on the 'you know what' list. He's very vocal at times in putting over AEW and I wonder if he's on that list of somebody they might not use again." (from 30:10 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Mick Foley recently commented on Vader's WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Foley recently took to Twitter to congratulate Vader's family on his Hall of Fame announcement.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



Congratulations to the family of



My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. VADER IN HOF!Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOF My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. VADER IN HOF!Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOFMy matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. https://t.co/njjr2aqzG9

In the tweet, Foley mentioned that the recognition for Vader was well deserved and a long time coming. Foley also mentioned that his hard-hitting matches with the Mastodon were among the best of his career.

Vader will join The Undertaker in the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Pratik Singh