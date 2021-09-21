"You've got to give this guy his moment in the sun" - Former WWE writer on Big E as WWE Champion (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed Big E not getting the spotlight on RAW. Russo declared that he did not like the way WWE was booking Big E as WWE champion.

The former WWE head writer discussed how the opening segment of RAW did not shine a spotlight on Big E. Russo pointed out that Big E made an entrance with the New Day, and seemed like he was just one of the boys.

“So this is what I don't like off the bat. First of all, he comes out in New Day gear with the other New Day guys. So now, he’s one of three. And then bro, they did it this way because they had to get to the six man, but the way that this should have been done is they go out to the ring together, Kofi and Woods put him over and then they leave. And they give the ring and spotlight [to Big E]. That's the way you do it bro,” said Russo.

Russo suggested that he would have booked the segment differently by allowing Woods and Kofi to put Big E over on the mic. Russo mentioned that Big E had only been champion for a week, and needed the spotlight on him to make him feel like a big star.

“Let Big E get his stuff out. Then basically just send Reigns and the Usos. Send them, let them talk their crap and then send New Day. You've got to give this guy his moment in the sun,” Russo added.

Big E had an impressive showing in the RAW main event

Big E held his own against the likes of Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley during the triple-threat main event on RAW. Big E's moment of glory was probably when he landed the Big Ending on Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, Bobby Lashley assaulted Big E with several chair shots to take him out of the equation. The match ended when Roman Reigns pinned Lashley after a big-time spear.

