"You're not doing your job" – Wrestling veteran bashes WWE creative team for Sasha Banks-Naomi fiasco

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that the creative team dropped the ball with Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Boss 'n' Glow walked out of the company during the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW. The two women were scheduled to be in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. They placed the Women's Tag titles on John Laurinaitis' desk and left the arena. The reason suggested was that the duo were not happy with the creative direction for them.

Russo addressed the subject this week on the Wrestle Buddy podcast. He stated that it was a blunder on the part of the WWE creative to inform the talent of the match card just a couple of hours before the show.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"When you're hitting talent with creative hours before the show, you're not doing your job. I'm sorry bro. You're not prepared and you're not doing your job. One thing you've got to remember about talent is they can't see the farest from the trees. So the initial reaction is what they're doing tonight. So they'll look at what they're doing tonight. They don't know what you've got in your mind. They don't know where you're going." (From 47:07 - 47:36)

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo spoke about how things were done during his time in WWE

The former writer also spoke about how the creative team interacted with talent during the Attitude Era.

"I would send them the show on Thursday. Why would I send it to them on Thursday? I would send it out of respect. If they had a problem, if they had an issue, they called me before we ever got to the building. I could explain 'This is why we're doing this. This is where we're going.' They could give me their inputs, they could give me their two cents. There was a mutual respect there," he added. (From 46:15 - 47:05)

Russo mentioned that he would share ideas with the roster days before the show so that he could get their inputs and work out the best program for the tapings.

While there have been rumors of Banks' WWE release, there has been no confirmation from either side. It remains to be seen whether the former champions will return to the company.

