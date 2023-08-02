Vince Russo blasts ex-WWE star for "burying" his biggest advocate (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is never afraid to share his honest opinions about the wrestling business. The former WCW and WWE writer recently raised several questions about comments made by Lance Storm, specifically regarding Disco Inferno.

In 2000, Storm held the WCW Cruiserweight, Hardcore, and United States Championships at the same time after fellow wrestler Disco Inferno suggested the idea. In a recent tweet, the Canadian claimed Disco Inferno is the only person who regards Russo as a reliable wrestling source.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, Russo criticized Storm for speaking negatively about one of his top WCW backstage supporters:

"You know who was his biggest advocate when we put every belt on him? The guy he just buried, Disco! Disco was his biggest advocate and here he is burying Disco. That would be like 20 years from now when I'm 82, if somebody's interviewing me about Sportskeeda, I'm burying you. Disco was his biggest freaking advocate, bro. It's wacked, man!" [11:56 – 12:30]

Vince Russo credits Disco Inferno for the Lance Storm titles idea

As part of the storyline, Lance Storm renamed all three of his titles. The Cruiserweight Championship became the 100 Kilos and Under Championship, while the United States Championship became the Canadian Championship. He also referred to the Hardcore Championship as the Saskatchewan Hardcore International Title.

Storm told Fightful in 2020 that he disliked the Hardcore Championship name change, likely because the new name spelled out the word "s**t."

Vince Russo added that Disco Inferno deserves more recognition for helping further Storm's WCW career:

"I give credit where credit is due. Disco was part of my committee, and Disco was behind Lance Storm one thousand percent. 'Let's put all the belts on him. Let him change the names.' I don't understand that [Storm criticizing Disco Inferno], bro." [13:20 – 13:38]

Russo and Storm both featured on the latest episode of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on WCW Bash at the Beach 2000. Storm claimed Russo wanted to make him Eric Bischoff's illegitimate son as part of an elaborate WCW storyline.

