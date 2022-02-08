"You've painted a picture of him being a jobber" - Former WWE writer blasts WWE for booking Chad Gable poorly (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels WWE diminished Chad Gable's star power by booking him as a jobber in the Shorty G gimmick.

Alpha Academy won the RAW Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro on the January 10 episode of Monday Night RAW. Since then, the duo of Gable and Otis have been at odds with Orton and Riddle and are currently involved in a feud over the titles.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo detailed that WWE had booked Gable as Shorty G and made him out to be a jobber. He stated that it was now difficult to believe that Gable could be a credible threat on the roster because of years of bad booking.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"So now you've got Gable beating Dawkins. Well, bro, Gable was the guy that was Shorty G for months and months and months. So they made Gable mean nothing. (...) Shorty G was a jobber. So now you've taken this jobber (...) But now he's in this thing with Otis and he's capable of beating Dawkins? No bro. Because from the get-go, you bury the freaking guy. So now he has that stench on him as Shorty G that you're never going to be able to get off of him." (from 27:24 onwards)

RK-Bro will challenge Chad Gable and Otis for the RAW Tag Team Championships

RK-Bro clinched a critical victory in the final stage of the Academic Challenge this week on RAW. Riddle and Orton were pitted against Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl.

During the competition, Chad Gable tripped up on a Shakespeare question which allowed RK-Bro to come back from a two-point deficit. Randy Orton sealed the victory with a correct answer and secured a future tag team opportunity for himself and Riddle.

