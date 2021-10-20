"They've done this three times now" - Vince Russo blasts WWE's repetitive booking on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE's repetitive booking patterns were brought under the spotlight on the latest Legion of RAW episode as Vince Russo blasted the company for putting forth a stale product.

While reviewing Goldberg's segment with Bobby Lashley from this week's RAW, Russo voiced his opinion and noted that the WWE had booked a similar angle three weeks in a row.

The former WWE head writer felt pro wrestling stories needed time to develop to a certain level and that the company was failing to be creative with its storylines:

"They've done this three times now, bro. Three times they've done the same thing. Bro, you've got to grow stories, man, you've got to start here, and the next week we go here, and then this one got over, then next week we'll get this one over. This is the same thing three weeks in a row," Vince Russo stated.

Vince Russo explains how WWE's unchanging booking is hurting the company

Vince Russo stressed the significance of creativity and was livid with WWE repeating the same matches every week. He added that WWE was not offering its viewers anything new, and their reluctance to try something different directly affects TV ratings.

Russo has received his fair share of criticism in the past, as most fans mention his forgettable spell as WCW's creative head. While Russo's decision to book himself as world champion is still widely disliked, the former writer was glad that he had the desire and inventiveness to go down a different creative path.

According to Russo, there was nothing original or unpredictable in the WWE anymore as it has just transformed into a monotonous wrestling show:

"Okay, you're a television viewer sitting there, 'Okay, I got it. If this ain't going anywhere, I'm going somewhere,' and that's your decline in the ratings. This doesn't go anywhere. The same matches are repeated over and over again. That's why bro, people want to have the nerve to talk about Russo putting the title on himself, David Arquette, this that, and the other things. You've got the nerve to talk about us doing different things and different looks, so the storyline could go anywhere and be unpredictable. Do you want to critique that and take this? You could have it, bro. Two guys, every week, wrestling each other because they are wrestlers. That's what this show is. That's what the TV guy would read. Wrestlers wrestle every week with different matchups," concluded Russo.

WWE continues to lose viewers at an alarming rate, but is repeated programming the primary reason behind the downfall in viewership? Let us know your views in the comments section.

