Vince Russo blasts WWE's "ridiculous" WrestleMania 38 idea

Vince Russo does not think Kevin Owens criticizing Texas is an interesting enough storyline to bring WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement.

Owens has repeatedly mocked Austin’s home state ahead of WrestleMania 38, which is due to be held in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas. Widespread reports claim that the storyline will lead to The Texas Rattlesnake facing Owens on April 2-3 after 19 years away from the ring.

Russo, a panelist in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, wrote several storylines for Austin in the late 1990s. Speaking to Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales, the former WWE writer questioned the company’s booking of Austin’s potential return:

“For 20 years [out of the ring], bro, it’s really got to be significant. Kevin Owens running down the state of Texas? That’s gonna make Austin come out of retirement after 20 years? That’s ridiculous, bro. With all due respect, Kevin Owens isn’t, never was, never will be at the level of a Stone Cold Steve Austin. To me, it is very, very anticlimactic,” said Russo. [3:08-3:41]

There is still time to get involved in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. You can vote for your favorite wrestlers by clicking HERE.

Vince Russo’s alternative idea for Steve Austin’s WWE return

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



The one you all been waiting for…



Gimme a HELL YEAH.

@steveaustinBSR

#brokenskullsessions Coming soon…The one you all been waiting for…Gimme a HELL YEAH. Coming soon…The one you all been waiting for…Gimme a HELL YEAH. 🍻@steveaustinBSR #brokenskullsessions https://t.co/NKQNdBXL8r

Due to knee and neck injuries, Steve Austin retired from in-ring competition after his defeat against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. The Hall of Famer now hosts the Broken Skull Sessions talk show on the WWE Network.

Given his level of stardom, Vince Russo thinks Austin deserves a better return storyline if he makes an in-ring comeback:

“For him to come back after two decades, there’s got to really be a reason. There’s got to be a strong reason for it, whether somebody doubts if he’s got anything left, whether they question his manhood, whether they kind of take jabs at him for being a podcaster now…” [2:24-2:50]

Russo gives his opinions about modern-day wrestling every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW show. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion also provides several hours of weekly content on his The Brand podcast platform.

Please credit Lucha Libre Online and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out of retirement? Yes No 0 votes so far