"He's not over at all" – Vince Russo blasts WWE star's RAW run so far

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Ciampa's main roster stint, saying the former NXT star is "not over."

The Blackheart has been a part of the red brand since April 2022. He has competed in just three matches since then. While he tried to ignite a rivalry with Mustafa Ali and Riddle by attacking them from behind, a lack of clear creative direction is evident in his storylines.

Speaking about Ciampa on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that even after spending years on the developmental brand, the former's stint on RAW has been lackluster:

"He's not over bro. He's not over at all. He's not even good little hand status at this point. How many years has he invested in NXT? You're talking about a seven-year investment and this is what you're getting. It's like somebody being in your minor league system for seven years and then bringing them up to the big league and this is what you get." (from 48:13 to 49:21)

Check out the completed edition of Legion of RAW below:

Ciampa was in action on this week's WWE RAW

The two-time NXT Champion entered the squared circle against Riddle this week on RAW after a blindside attack on The Original Bro last week.

Ciampa also explained his actions on WWE's The Bump last week, saying Riddle seemed like a good target for him to make a name for himself:

"You know, I've been doing the RAW thing for a bit, and it's sort of one of those things where you kind of HAVE to make a name for yourself. You can't just wait for opportunities. Riddle is on fire right now. So he seemed like a good target."

However, The Blackheart couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. He came up short against Riddle, who continued his momentum. The Original Bro is on a winning spree in the singles division and will face Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you use quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far