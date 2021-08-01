Vince Russo makes big prediction about Bray Wyatt's future 

Former WWE head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on where Bray Wyatt will end up following his WWE release. Russo believes Wyatt could be on his way to Hollywood.

Here's his response to a tweet asking about Wyatt's ventures from this point on:

"HOLLYWOOD!!!" - Vince Russo Tweeted

HOLLYWOOD!!! — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 1, 2021

Wyatt was let go by WWE yesterday and people have already begun speculating about where he could end up next. While the popular answer to that remains AEW, Vince Russo's response is quite an interesting one.

We have seen countless wrestling stars in the past jump on over to Hollywood and garner a lot of success in their acting careers given the similar stature of the two professions. The Rock, Batista and John Cena are just a few examples.

Fans have seen Wyatt's limitless creativity whenever he has rebranded himself, with WWE being a platform for him to display his skills as an actor. He has often been lauded by many for being one of the best characters on the roster given the way he portrayed himself.

'The Fiend' was Bray Wyatt's last character in WWE

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt first discussed 'The Fiend' in 2015 on an edition of Superstar Ghost Stories, a WWE YouTube series which featured WWE stars sharing ghost stories. Although he never referenced him by name, Wyatt talked about a "Man in the Woods" who fit the description perfectly of the character who would debut almost 4 years later.

In April 2019, Bray Wyatt was featured in vignettes which saw him address the audience from the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt teased the arrival of The Fiend, who finally made his debut on the July 15 episode of WWE RAW.

His first feud was against Finn Balor and the two faced off at SummerSlam. The Fiend's entrance alone elicited a strong reaction from the fans in attendance.

Over the course of the next few months, Wyatt went on to feud with Seth Rollins. The feud ended after he captured the WWE Universal Championship and took it to SmackDown. After establishing his dominance on the blue brand, The Fiend was faced with a returning Goldberg who defeated Wyatt quickly at Super Showdown 2020.

Bray moved on to rekindle his past rivalry with John Cena and this iteration of their feud culminated in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. The match received a polarizing reaction but it was still considered by many to be a creative masterpiece.

Prior to his release, Bray Wyatt was on a hiatus from WWE after losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania earlier this year. That happened to be his last angle in WWE.

Do you think Bray Wyatt would fare well in Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

