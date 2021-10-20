"It hasn't worked for years" - Vince Russo breaks down the main flaws with WWE's programming (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the main flaws in WWE's programming.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone in the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the need for WWE to capitalize on the short attention span of television viewers:

"Bro, I swear to God, anybody listening to this show when you are watching television, observe how the people you are with are watching the television. Bro, I could tell you, here's a perfect example, my wife, I tried to sit down and watch TV with my wife. Bro, with her, the show has got 10 minutes at the beginning for something to happen. If something doesn't happen in the first 10-15 minutes, she wants to go on to the next thing. Bro, that's television viewers, that's the short attention span. Something better be happening or I'm gonna go somewhere else where something is happening," Vince Russo said.

Taking the example of Goldberg's feud with Bobby Lashley, he further elaborated on WWE not escalating storylines and hence, not being able to attract new audience:

"Do you know for how long nothing has been happening on this show? Just look at the Goldberg-Lashley thing. They have been doing the same thing for the entire month. The story has not escalated. That's how the entire show has been every single week. We can sit here and tell you what the rating of this show is gonna be, it's gonna be somewhere around 1.6 and a half [million], the same 1.6 and a half [million] people from last week," explained Russo.

Vince Russo says WWE's system hasn't worked in years

Further, he stated that their system hasn't worked in years and there is a need to fix it. He added that if he were part of the USA Network, he'd ask for scripts a week prior, so he could have an idea of what was to come:

"Forget the writers, it's the system. Your system, broken is not even the word, it has been burnt to the ground and it's decimated. It hasn't worked for years. You need to fix the system. I'm gonna go back to the USA network, if I am a USA network [executive] and I'm watching these shows every week, and I'm paying the bill, [am I] not gonna demand that I get the script a week prior? I want to see what you guys plan on putting on next week, so now I can look at the script and say, 'Guys you think people really want to watch this?' Bro, they don't get a script, they've no idea what's on the show until they watch it as we do, so who's really to blame?" Russo questioned.

What is your opinion on WWE's programming? What changes do you think WWE can do to improve it? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

