"He was having a lot of fun" - Wrestling veteran shares honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar's promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Brock Lesnar is enjoying his time on the mic, which was evident on RAW this week.

The Beast Incarnate was in a jovial mood on Monday Night. He interacted with the crowd with colorful stories and drove home the fact that he would be the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion at the end of WrestleMania.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Brock seemed to be having fun with the promo. The wrestling veteran pointed out that perhaps the time to fill was too long, and the segment morphed into a typical wrestling promo at the end.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"Again you've got to look at the allotted time they're giving him that he's got to fill. At the end of the day, less is more. The more a promo goes on, the less effective it's going to be. And it's funny bro because when this promo started off, he was having a lot of fun. He even brought up the fact, 'They had Paul Heyman talking to me for how many years?' He was having a lot of fun in his own skin. But then when you've got to fill so many minutes, what's it going to turn into? It's going to turn into a typical wrestling promo that we've heard a million times." (from 19:45 onwards)

Brock Lesnar referenced "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during his promo

During his segment on RAW, Lesnar started a back-and-forth with fans that greeted him with "What!" chants. Lesnar encouraged the fans in attendance to play along and referenced the Texas Rattlesnake.

Brock mentioned that the Hall of Famer would also be at WrestleMania and put him over as an "a**kicker." Lesnar also joked that Austin never kicked his "a**."

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will collide at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3, in a Winner Take All Title Unification Match at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

