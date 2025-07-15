Vince Russo buries WWE following female star's appearance on RAW (Exclusive)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW opened with the newly crowned WWE Women's World Champion, Naomi. The 37-year-old became champion after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025. Last night, she addressed the crowd and explained her decision.

She was interrupted by the two women whose match Naomi gatecrashed to become. Adam Pearce later came out to address the situation. Pearce confirmed that The Glow was now officially part of the RAW roster, having been part of SmackDown before. The champion wasn't the only member of the SmackDown roster on the show, as Chelsea Green also wrestled on the red brand this week.

Talking about the subject of brand split on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo voiced his annoyance. He criticized WWE's decision to book Green in a match on the red brand, despite her status as a SmackDown Superstar.

"So I'm watching this show and I'm like Naomi's on SmackDown, Chelsea's on SmackDown. But now they're on RAW, and then we're going to have a Draft, and the marks are going to be going online. Who's going on? It is unbelievable. The level of intelligence of these people is unbelievable to me, man," Russo said. [From 35:00 onwards]

WWE holds the Draft annually as a way to freshen up the roster. It generally takes place in the weeks after WrestleMania, but no announcement has been made for this year. WrestleVotes reported that the WWE Draft would take place this year, but the date hasn't been confirmed yet.

