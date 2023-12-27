Vince Russo calls former WWE Women's Champion 'ungrateful' (Exclusive)

Vince Russo didn't hold back while responding to a former WWE Women's Champion on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

Leilani Kai claimed that Russo wanted her to do a mud wrestling match, and she wasn't happy one bit about it. As per Kai, she straightaway said that she wasn't going to do a mud wrestling match.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo responded to Leilani Kai's comments and didn't mince his words while firing back at the veteran. Check out his comments below:

"First of all, you're talking about somebody who's very ungrateful. You just saw EC3 say, 'Leilani who?' Obviously, I knew of Leilani Kai. She was a legendary women's wrestler. Now that I'm writing at Nitro, I'm literally giving her an opportunity to come to the show. Now, whatever she thought she was going to do, was in her head. I've already got a script written. So, what am I changing up on anybody? Ok, Leilani, this is what I would like for you to do. There's no changing anything up. This is the spot I'm bringing you in for." [1:15 - 2:10]

Leilani Kai thought she was brought in to have a title match, says Vince Russo

Russo further asked Dr. Chris Featherstone if he was really bringing in Leilani Kai to have a title match against a female WCW star. When Featherstone asked Russo if he thought Kai believed that, he said, ' 1000%'.

Kai worked for WWE in the 80s and was involved in the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985. At the iconic event, she lost a Women's title match to Wendi Richter. She wrestled Alundra Blayze for the WWE Women's title at WrestleMania X in 1994 and lost that night as well. Kai wasn't as successful while she was in WCW.

