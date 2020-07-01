Vince Russo calls WWE's booking of Drew McIntyre the "worst" he has seen

Drew McIntyre has been the WWE Champion since WrestleMania 36.

Russo also spoke about how WWE have not used Bray Wyatt properly.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was a recent guest on a Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone, where he spoke about numerous topics. One topic that Russo spoke about is the booking of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

He said that the booking of the Scottish Psychopath is the "worst booking of a champion I've ever seen". He also criticised WWE's booking of Bray Wyatt and how he would have loved to work with him.

"The problem is, they didn't plan on the pandemic. They are just going according to plan and they are not making those alternations which they very well could make."

"I've got to be honest with you, pandemic, fans, no fans, this has to be the worst booking of a champion I've ever seen. Drew McIntyre could be a movie star. This is a guy that has all the tools... they've done nothing. How you can fail a Bray Wyatt, a Fiend, a Mr. Rogers - how you could fail all three of those characters... you either gotta be really bad or have to do it purposely. I wish I would have gotten to work with a talent like Bray Wyatt."

Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre won his first WWE Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. McIntyre earned that opportunity after winning the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Since winning the title, the Scotsman has gone on to defend the title against the likes of Andrade, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.