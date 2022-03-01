"They see Rollins. That's not cool" - WWE veteran details the issue with celebrities in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny taking up spots in WWE.

Logan Paul will be another name on the list of celebrities to become a part of the WrestleMania extravaganza. After his appearance at the event last year, Paul will be in a match this time round teaming up with The Miz.

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo spoke at length about the influence of celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny on wrestling. The wrestling veteran was of the opinion that although these celebrities bring eyeballs to the product, the new fans won't stay due to a lack of interest in the current WWE Superstars.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Logan and Jake Paul. They're social media phenoms but they're cool. They're cool dudes. So what happens bro is, just like Bad Bunny, they're all going to be on RAW. So their audience is now going to tune in to RAW to see Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Okay fine, they're cool bro. They tune in to RAW and what do they see? They see corny to the 50th degree. They see Alpha Academy. They see Rollins. That's not cool bro. All that stuff is corny. That's not why they're fans of Logan Paul. Logan Paul is not corny. As soon as Logan Paul leaves the show, every single one of those fans leave the show." (from 21:33 onwards)

You can watch the full episode here:

Logan Paul punched his ticket to WWE WrestleMania

The Miz was all business on RAW last week when he announced that Logan Paul would be his tag team partner at WrestleMania. The A-Lister challenged Dominik and Rey Mysterio to a tag team encounter at the Showcase of Immortals.

It will be interesting to see if the cunning combination of the Miz and Logan Paul will be able to upstage the father-son tag team at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Rey and Dominik Mysterio The Miz and Logan Paul 0 votes so far