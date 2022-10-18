Create

"I guarantee you in one month" - Vince Russo claims he could shoot better backstage segments than WWE RAW (Exclusive)

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 18, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Vince Russo has claimed that he could shoot better backstage segments with the Rocky Mountain Pro compared to WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled his history with Rocky Mountain Pro and how he had become good friends with the owner of the promotion.

Russo then added that within a month he could produce better backstage segments with the promotion compared to RAW.

"There's a promotion here in Colorado called Rocky Mountain Pro and I became very good friends with the owner, great guy. I kind of had a falling out with them about 4-5 years ago when I just stopped doing it, right? So he really really really wants me to come back. I want to help him but anyway, Chris, here's my point. They had a show this past weekend and I said, 'Let me just come down to the show and check it out', okay? Chris, I guarantee you, 95% of these wrestlers are total strangers to me because it's been 4-5 years. I don't know any of them....I guarantee you in one month, I could shoot better backstage segments with them than what you see on RAW." said Vince Russo [34:19-35:25]

Vince Russo believes he could do better than WWE in terms of production

In continuation of the same conversation, Vince Russo claimed that he could do a lot better in terms of production.

He clarified that he wasn't talking about the in-ring aspect but was focusing more on directing.

"Now I'm not talking about the wrestling, I'm talking about me producing, writing the verbiage, directing, cut it, do it again. I can guarantee you bro, in one month, I could give you better than anything I saw on this show and that should not be, Chris. That should not be." added Russo. [35:26-35:48]
However, WWE has made some notable changes to its programming since Triple H took over creative.

