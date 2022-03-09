"A no brainer" - Vince Russo claims that WWE Superstars need to interact more with the creative team (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has suggested that WWE Superstars need to approach the creative team more often. He even mentioned that he worked with performers when writing for the company back in the day.

Russo believes that superstars approaching the creative team would benefit both parties and should be a no-brainer.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that he wrote for 50 people at a time, with the superstars thinking about their respective characters 24/7.

"Tell me this is not common sense,'' said Russo. ''When I was writing for any wrestling company, bro I'm writing for 50 people. Meanwhile, the wrestlers, bro, all they're thinking about is their character, 24*7, I'm thinking about 50 characters. So, of course, they may come to me with something that helped me, bro, because I know, they are thinking about their character non stop. I gotta think about 50 people, it's a no-brainer."

Vince Russo also gave his honest opinion on WWE turning WrestleMania into a two-night event

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo also gave his thoughts on WWE turning WrestleMania into a two-night event. According to Russo, he believed it was a greedy move on the company's behalf.

"I think its greed, it's one hundred percent greed bro,'' said Russo. ''Bro, I hate to say this, if this is the Attitude Era and we've got star after star after star... And you literally could have 12 marquee matches, that's one thing but the way they're stretching this thing out with some of these matches." [1:12:00 onwards]

WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner and will feature several top names from the present-day WWE roster. The biggest match on the 'Mania 38 card will feature Roman Reigns in action against Brock Lesnar.

Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey and other notable names will also compete at WrestleMania 38.

