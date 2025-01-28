Vince Russo comments on who fans want to see win the WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Royal Rumble is one of the most discussed shows ever and for obvious reasons. The biggest names on the roster compete for a chance to headline WrestleMania and Vince Russo spoke about the fan expectations for the match.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW revolved around the Royal Rumble build-up, and a regular listener pointed out the general shift over the years. Fans these days might want younger and unproven stars to get the push with a Royal Rumble win.

However, the winner's spot was often reserved for established stars back in the day, and Vince Russo explained the reason behind the gradual change.

Russo felt the WWE no longer cares about attracting the casual fan or the viewers it allegedly loses the week after a big show. Vince isn't surprised that the hardcore fanbase wanted new faces as Royal Rumble winners, as that was the crowd WWE was catering to.

The former WWE head writer shared his viewpoint in response to a SuperChat during the live Legion of RAW broadcast:

"Yeah, I mean, again, it's a totally different philosophy because they don't care about the casuals anymore. They don't care about the 37% they lost in week 2. They don't care. So, that's exactly (young talents) who the marks want to win." [27:30 onwards]

This year's Rumble features familiar names such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, and more, and a former winner may repeat their feat.

Many superstars, such as CM Punk, are also looking to create history by winning the match for the first time in their careers. It would be interesting to see who WWE chooses for the lucrative WrestleMania main event slot.

