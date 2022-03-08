"They set up people to fail" - Vince Russo lambasts WWE for neglecting current champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about the way WWE 24/7 champion Dana Brooke didn't get a warm reception from her hometown fans on Monday night.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. The show featured a number of superstars from Ohio, such as The Miz, Logan Paul, and Brooke.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer reviewed this week's episode of RAW. Russo mentioned that he wasn't aware that Brooke was from Cleveland. He pointed out that while the champion did not get a pop from her hometown fans, the producers backstage did not pipe in any background cheers for her.

"I didn't know she was from Cleveland," said Russo. "And it's funny because not only did they do nothing, but on top of that, the WWE is piping in nothing. They set up people to fail. I'm telling you bro, it's what they do. It was clear, we had proof last week that they piped in for Damian Priest without a shadow of a doubt. You said there was no response and I'm watching at home, and it was like Babe Ruth came back from the dead. But see Dana, see, those are the things they control man. It's fascinating to me man." (from 22:55 onwards)

Russo also argued that the company sets its superstars up to fail, and he used the fans' lack of response to Damian Priest as another example.

Dana Brooke defeated Tamina on WWE RAW this week

Brooke defended her 24/7 Championship against Tamina in a singles match this week on RAW. The romance surrounding the title took center stage, as Reggie and Akira Tozawa were also at ringside to support their respective love interests.

The match ended when Brooke rolled up Tamina as she was trying to catch the hometown superstar in a Boston Crab.

After the matchup, Akira Tozawa professed his love for Tamina. It seemed as though Tamina was also falling for him, as she blew a kiss in his direction.

