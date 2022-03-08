"What's the difference between him and Austin Theory?" - wrestling veteran criticizes current champion for lack of personality (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on NXT Champion Bron Breakker and what separated him from the likes of Austin Theory.

Breakker was on RAW this week as he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa to take on the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Russo mentioned that Breakker had the looks and the charisma for the business. However, the wrestling veteran pointed out that unlike his father and his uncle, the NXT Champion lacks the cutting edge personality. Russo questioned what could be the one factor that would separate Bron from other up-and-coming stars like Austin Theory.

Here's what Russo had to say about the NXT Champion:

"Bro, I got to be honest with you, this is the first time that I've seen a show that he's on. I've seen footage and clips here and there. I was there for the rise of the Steiners. You had two brothers with two different personalities, but there was an aura around them. They were characters and they had personality. When I see this kid, yeah bro, you can tell this kid is a Steiner. You can tell this kid is not afraid to talk. He's seen a million interviews from his dad and his uncle and you can see that. But bro, when I'm looking at him, what's the difference between him and Austin Theory? He looks like a wrestler. Scott and Rick looked more than just wrestlers. This guy looks like another wrestler out of that mold, but what is special about this guy? I did not see that bro." (from 36:00 onwards)

Austin Theory lost to Finn Balor this week on RAW

Theory got another shot at Finn Balor this week as the two men faced off in singles competition. The new United States Champion, however, was up to the challenge.

Just as The Prince scaled the top rope for the Coup de Grace, former United States Champion Damian Priest emerged and launched a brutal assault on Balor. Theory then took the opportunity to click some selfies with the fallen champion to add insult to injury.

