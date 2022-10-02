Vince Russo compares Roman Reigns to two legendary Megastars (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo compared Roman Reigns to two megastars, Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Roman Reigns is the biggest WWE Superstar and has been dominant in the past couple of years. Five months ago, Roman Reigns unified the two world titles to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While Brock Lesnar also holds a great deal of importance, nobody has been given the constant spotlight as The Tribal Chief has.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo expressed the feeling of seeing the two megastars Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage clash for the first time in late 1985.

He explained how the two megastars had the crowd in the palm of their hands and how nobody today, barring Roman Reigns, can evoke that kind of a reaction from crowds:

"I was in Madison Square Garden the first time [Hulk] Hogan faced Randy Savage. The rafters shook. The building was shaking. They had them in the palm of their hands. Who has them [fans] like that now apart from [Roman] Reigns? Who's got them right here today? LaRoo [Candice LaRae]?" (3:55-4:22)

You can watch the full episode below:

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against an unlikely challenger

Reigns' appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast would set up his next Universal title defense. Triple H hosted a press conference between The Tribal Chief and Logan Paul, making their match for the Undisputed Universal Championship official at the Crown Jewel on November 5.

While many aren't sure why a newcomer like Logan Paul is in the match, he is certainly among the most marketable stars on the WWE roster on a mainstream level.

Given that WWE usually has the biggest names competing in Saudi Arabia, it shouldn't be surprising that the YouTube star and recent WWE signee was chosen as Reigns' next opponent.

Are you excited for The Tribal Chief's next Universal title defense? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far