WWE veteran Vince Russo compares the viewership of popular TV show with wrestling show ratings

In his latest tweet, former WWE writer Vince Russo compared the ratings of Yellowstone season 5 premiere to that of wrestling shows.

As reported by Variety, Kevin Costner's Western drama garnered 12.1 million viewers in its season premiere episode. Despite competition from Sunday night football, Yellowstone's latest installment has set a new record for the series.

The record-breaking first episode aired across the Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, and Pop. In addition, the show saw a 10% increase in viewership compared to season 4 last year.

Meanwhile, former WWE head writer Vince Russo called out wrestling promotions for consistently drawing low ratings.

"'Yellowstone', 12.1 Million on a PAID SERVICE against SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL. Does that OFFICIALLY END the Wrestling LOW Rating BS Excuses?" Russo tweeted.

According to Russo, if a TV show on a paid platform can achieve such numbers, wrestling promotions should also push themselves to attract more viewers.

Vince Russo claimed WWE is not growing its audience under Triple H's regime

During this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned Triple H's approach toward attracting new viewers. The former writer recommended that Hunter improve WWE's weekly shows to bring new eyeballs to the product.

"So, we went from a 2.6 to a 3.6 in three months. Well, Triple H has had his three months; nothing's changing here, bro," he said. [26:33 - 26:46]

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has seemingly implemented his vision by bringing several returning and former NXT stars to the main roster. However, the company recently experienced a sizeable drop in RAW and SmackDown TV figures. In response to the development, Russo said:

"And I'm not nitpicking over the 18,000 viewers; what I'm saying is they are still not growing their audience! That's what I'm saying. Forget about the 18,000 viewers. It's the same audience. They are not growing their audience," Russo added. [25:10 - 25:32]

What do you make of Vince Russo's comments about wrestling shows? Sound off in the comment section below.

