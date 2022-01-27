"They don't buy it" - Vince Russo slams WWE for ruining a good spot on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the tag-team match between Rey Mysterio & Dominik and The Street Profits from this week's RAW.

During the match, Montez Ford went flying over the top rope to take the attack to the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team champions.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo heaped praise on Ford but was critical of WWE for showing the slow motion replays.

"I speak for casuals, (...) I look through the eye of a casual fan,'' Vince Russo said. Bro, they show this unbelievable, spectacular, (...) Montez Ford coming over that top rope. It was unbelievable athleticism but bro then they slow-mo the shot. You're seeing Montez come over the top rope which is unbelievable but when you slow down the shot, you are literally watching Rey and Dominik catch him. It was so blatant when they slowed it down. I'm at home thinking he is as athletic as they come but that's (the catching) fake."

Russo elaborated further on the matter by taking the example of WCW legend Disco Inferno.

"Bro, this was a couple of years ago when Disco (Inferno) went to work an IMPACT show. So they had this spot where the guy is going up to the top rope and he's taking out 20 guys like bowling pins, so Disco basically said, 'Bro, if a guy is diving from the top rope to the outside, guess what, I'm going out of the way and letting him splat on the floor.' So, Disco didn't do it (the spot). Disco is like, 'I wouldn't be standing there, I would be moving out of the way," Russo continued.

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

Will we see a split between Rey and Dominik at WWE Royal Rumble?

Following an 8-man tag match a couple of weeks ago, Rey threw Dominik out of the ring. The latter tried to return the favor this week but the WWE veteran managed to grab the rope to get the better of his son.

Earlier in the night, Dominik cut a promo stating that Rey would be the first person he would eliminate from the Rumble, albeit jokingly. It looks like the seeds of dissension between the two have been sown subtly and it will be interesting to see if it leads to an eventual split between the two.

Do you think the Mysterios are on the verge of a split? Sound off below!

