Vince Russo criticizes the finish of WWE SmackDown match (Exclusive)

This week, WWE SmackDown featured a singles match between Carmelo Hayes and Braun Strowman. During the bout, Melo pulled an Eddie Guerrero, causing the referee to call for the bell.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the match's finish. The former WWE writer reiterated the need for using replays to protect the performers and the referees from controversial conclusions on WWE SmackDown.

"This is my problem with wrestling. They're changing the wrong things and the things they need to change, they're not changing because, Mac, what do they have in every single sport now? What do they have in every sport? They got replay. They got replay in the NFL. They got replay in Major League Baseball, They got replay WWE."

He continued:

"This is 2025. Institute the replay in a situation like this. You look so archaic and Dutch will tell you, the heat doesn't go with the Carmelo Hayes. The heat goes to the referee for being a freaking moron. That's where the heat goes. Institute the replay. So they get away from all the things that worked and the things you know, to move the business along. They totally ignore. That would have been a perfect time to use it, Mac." [33:39 onwards]

For those who didn't watch, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered during the match as well. It remains to be seen if Braun Strowman gets his payback against The Bloodline members on WWE SmackDown.

