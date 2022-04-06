"Why is this title on him" - Ex-WWE veteran criticizes Finn Balor's recent booking on RAW (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE veteran Vince Russo has questioned Finn Balor's recent booking on RAW. On the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Balor once again suffered a pinfall loss, this time in a six-man tag team match.

In late February, Balor won the WWE United States Championship by beating Damian Priest on RAW. Since then, he has suffered a handful of losses, both on RAW and on SmackDown.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why WWE put the US Championship on Balor. He also agreed with Dr. Chris Featherstone, claiming that WWE did Balor a major disservice by putting a title on him and having him lose regularly. Russo said:

"Why is this title on him then? Bro, I think they've beaten them four straight weeks. I've seen it a million times bro, a million times." [51:25 – 51:36]

Austin Theory believes a pinfall win over Finn Balor will get him a shot at the United States Championship

On this week's RAW, Austin Theory pinned Finn Balor in a six-man tag team match. Balor teamed up with Randy Orton and Riddle to face the team of Austin Theory, Jimmy, and Jey Uso.

Theory picked up the victory for his team after hitting the ATL on Balor. In the aftermath of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38, Theory expressed his desire to challenge for the WWE United States Champion, while speaking in a backstage interview.

Theory mentioned that he will be talking about the US Championship to his mentor, Vince McMahon.

"Let's talk about Monday Night RAW tonight. What happened? Austin Theory got the United States Champion down. A-Town down. I pinned him. I'm going to talk to my mentor, Mr. McMahon about the United States Championship."

Balor also did not feature on the WrestleMania 38 card this past weekend and wasn't made to defend his WWE United States Championship on the show. Much like Ricochet, who also didn't get the chance to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

