Vince Russo criticizes WWE for the lack of character development for current champions on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels he barely knows anything about the new Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Carter and Chance faced Piper Niven and Chelsea Green this week for the Women's Tag Team Title. The duo showed tag team expertise as they neutralized Niven with the Keg Stand and then hit the After Party on Green for the biggest win of their main roster career.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he had no idea about the gimmicks of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance because he didn't follow NXT.

"Now we have tag team champions, and we have no idea what their characters are. They cut a 'whoop-whoop' promo, and I'm like, 'Okay, I don't know.' I don't watch NXT, I have no interest in NXT, I have no idea who the WWE Tag Team Champions are." [From 7:52 onwards]

It was a refreshing change to see the NXT call-ups win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Will they continue to impress fans during their reign? Only time will tell.

