Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of RAW Superstar at Night of Champions (Exclusive)

Following Night of Champions this past weekend, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has criticized the company's booking of Zoey Stark.

The 29-year-old was called up to Monday Night RAW from NXT during the 2023 Draft. Her first big move came this past Saturday as she aided Trish Stratus in securing a win against Becky Lynch.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo speculated about WWE's potential plans for Stark. He added that the up-and-coming star's physical appearance does not suit her new role.

“That’s how we’re gonna get Zoey over now? Because for no reason whatsoever she’s gonna attack Becky Lynch, and now, I guess, be Trish’s heavy? Bro, when I think of a heavy, I think of Awesome Kong. I don’t think of somebody that looks like Zoey Stark.” (From 34:28 to 34:46)

Despite her best efforts, Becky Lynch failed to exact revenge on Stratus after weeks of humiliation at the hands of the latter.

Did Becky Lynch pick up an injury at WWE Night of Champions?

Following Zoey Stark's surprise attack on Lynch this weekend, many thought The Man suffered a broken nose.

A recent report from Ringside News has indicated that Lynch is healthy following her loss at the Jeddah event.

"Several fans were worried about #BeckyLynch when she ended up with a bloody nose at #WWENOC. There were Nia Jax broken nose vibes for a bit. We have reached out to 100% confirm Becky Lynch's status. She did not suffer a broken nose, so she is fine." (H/T Ringside News)

Becky Lynch was on the receiving end of another beatdown from Stark and Stratus on this week's RAW. However, she will look to bounce back by securing a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Sonya Deville in the qualifier.

