"Who's the heel?" – Former WWE writer criticizes team-up against Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned why the company booked three male stars to have a showdown with Rhea Ripley on RAW.

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler joined forces to take down Judgment Day this week. However, Priest picked up the win for his team by delivering South of Heaven. After the match, the Archer of Infamy called out Edge. The Rated-R Superstar came out to the ring and distracted the faction while Rey and Dominik Mysterio attacked them with Kendo sticks.

On Legion of RAW this week, Russo picked apart the post-match segment. He detailed that there were three stars teaming up against a heel, Rhea Ripley. He spoke heavily against WWE for the booking, which didn't make sense.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"We have our match and first of all, Dominik has the Kendo stick and he's in there with Rhea Ripley. So my first thing is okay bro, you are a man and you need a Kendo stick to fend this woman off? Okay. Then she talks him out of giving her the Kendo stick, which I guess is showing she has some control over Dominik. But then the last scene is you got Rhea Ripley with the Kendo stick and three male babyfaces. Who's the heel? Three male babyfaces and one female trying to protect her with a kendo stick." (From 11:25 - 12:12)''

You can watch the full video here:

Catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Edge and Rey Mysterio will face Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle

For the first time in almost two decades, WWE legends Edge and Rey Mysterio will team up to face Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

This week's event has set the stage for an epic encounter where the former tag team champions will look to cut the nefarious stable down to size.

Do you think Edge and Rey seek will be able to get the better of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also watch what Rhea Ripley had to say about The Undertaker's legacy:

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA