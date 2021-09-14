Former WWE writer discusses the problem with Damian Priest's booking (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo broke down the surrounding WWE's booking of Damian Priest.

Damian Priest has been the breakout star of WWE since his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He took the red brand by storm, beating the likes of Morrison and the Miz in quick time. The crowning moment of Priest's run came at SummerSlam when he won the United States Championship from Sheamus in a brutal, hard-hitting slugfest.

Russo discussed the issue with Damian Priest's booking on RAW. He mentioned that having Sheamus in commentary during Priest's match with Jeff Hardy was a good idea. However, Russo thought that Sheamus should have laid out Priest at the end of the match.

The former WWE head writer mentioned that Priest would most likely retain at Extreme Rules, so it would have been a good idea for Sheamus to pummel Priest and leave with the title. Russo added that Sheamus taking out Priest would get some heat on the Celtic Warrior before their clash at Extreme Rules.

“You know bro, we got Sheamus on color here. So we got somebody on the outside. What I didn't get bro, here is, you know obviously, they're gonna keep the belt on Priest at Extreme Rules. Why would you allow the guy to get his heat back at the end of the match? Sheamus lays him out and then we go off with Damian Priest – the babyface on top. Why? Why? That just makes no sense. They should have got big-time heat on Damian Priest, left him laying. Maybe even left with his title. But no. Priest had to come back on. In the end, the babyface is up. I don’t understand bro.”

Damian Priest beat his childhood hero Jeff Hardy on RAW

This week on RAW, Jeff Hardy answered the United States Championship Open Challenge. Before the start of the match, Damian Priest revealed that it was an honor for him to go up against one of his favorite superstars growing up.

The Archer of Infamy and The Charismatic Enigma went all out in the ring, giving it their all as Sheamus watched keenly from the announcer's desk. Priest went on to retain the title by pinning Hardy after connecting with The Reckoning. Priest also managed to fight off an ambush from Sheamus after the match.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Should Sheamus have gotten the better of Priest ahead of Extreme Rules? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

