"They’re scared to death of Vince McMahon" - Wrestling veteran details the relationship between WWE and USA Network

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared details about some executives at USA Network not holding the company accountable due to a fear of Vince McMahon.

The former WWE Chairman made an appearance on RAW this week and thanked fans for supporting the flagship show for close to 30 years. He also announced that John Cena would be back next week in celebration of his 20th anniversary since his debut.

Speaking on the Wrestle Buddy podcast this week, Russo spoke about the current relationship between USA Network and WWE. He mentioned that the network is not happy with the current product or ratings but that newer executives were wary of Mr. McMahon. The former writer suggested that because the network avoided any confrontation with the 76-year-old, the red brand's quality has suffered.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"I don't know the relation with FOX. I could tell you about WWE with the USA Network. The USA Network, there was a huge changing of the guard, they had a huge structural change not too long ago, maybe about two years ago. Bro, they are scared to death of Vince McMahon. The tail is wagging the dog. He has them in the palm of his hand. They are not happy with the product, they are not happy with the numbers. But they also don't have the ba**s to hold Vince McMahon accountable. That's why the numbers are where the numbers are." (From 34:05 - 34:53)

Vince McMahon has stepped back as CEO of WWE

Last week, WWE issued a joint release stating that the company had appointed a Special Committee of Board members to investigate the alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

During the investigation, Mr. McMahon decided to voluntarily step back from his role as the Chairman and CEO of the company while retaining his responsibilities as part of the creative team. Stephanie McMahon has stepped in as the interim CEO and Chairwoman.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Vince McMahon steps down as WWE CEO and chairman amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. @BRWrestling Vince McMahon steps down as WWE CEO and chairman amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. @BRWrestling https://t.co/9KLnBPmCem

The Board's investigation is underway and despite running "business as usual," there is a degree of uncertainty surrounding the company. It will be interesting to see if a change in management ultimately leads to a change in the product.

