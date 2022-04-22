"You could write whatever you wanted to write" - Vince Russo details whether he liked working more for WWE or WCW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about which wrestling company he liked working for the most.

Russo started his career as a freelance writer for WWE Magazine and was later promoted to head writer for the company in 1997. He continued to write shows until his exit in 1999. He then worked with WCW from 1999 - 2000, at a time when the company was going through chaotic broadcasts and power struggles. The controversial writer also had a memorable stint with TNA Wrestling.

On this week's episode of The Bro Show, he spoke about his experience with WWE and WCW. The wrestling veteran mentioned that his best time was spent writing storylines for Mr. McMahon’s company. He mentioned that they had better finances and resources than the Ted Turner-backed WCW.

"The best job I had was WWE because of the resources," said Russo. "As a writer you could write whatever you wanted to write, it was going to happen. They had the resources, they had the finances. So you could write whatever you wanted to write, man." (From 30:44 - 31:05)

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo was one of the forces behind WWE's Attitude Era

Vince Russo had a big hand in pushing WWE ahead of WCW in the ratings during the Monday Night Wars in the late 90s. Monday Nitro was in the middle of an 83-week winning streak over RAW in the ratings. Russo promoted more edgier content on the red brand that led to Vince McMahon catching up with his competition and eventually buying them out.

Some have also credited Russo with coming up with some of the most controversial angles and characters in the history of the company. One of his most divisive ideas was the Brawl for All Tournament, a shoot-fighting tournament which led to several injuries among the participants.

To this day, Russo remains a controversial figure in the wrestling world, but there's no doubt that he was one of the most influential figures in the Attitude Era.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier