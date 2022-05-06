Vince Russo discloses the possible reason why WWE only gives talent 90 days before firing them (Exclusive)

The latest set of WWE releases came straight from NXT. Rumors emerged recently that the company is now only giving 90 days for talent to make an impact, or get released. While it has been viewed as harsh and controversial, Vince Russo explained the sports entertainment juggernaut's logic behind it.

WWE has been putting superstars on the chopping block for the last two years now. Although it has slowed down significantly in 2022, there has been a drastic change in the direction of producing future superstars. This includes an emphasis on signing superstars in their early 20s. It makes sense as Jim Ross once said that WWE is a company that wants to keep getting younger.

As controversial as the 90-day rule might seem for a lot of fans, Vince Russo explained on The Bro Show that money is the possible reason behind this new rule. He stated that the company realized that they invested a lot of money into people who they eventually cut, prompting this new rule to be formed:

"I was questioning this for a long time but I think WWE made a statement and they corrected it. They released a lot of people that day - people they invested a lot of money in. We're talking about millions and millions and millions of dollars. That's why they made that decision that they're going to bring people into NXT and give them 90 days because I think they realized they invested a lot of money in a lot of people that they end up cutting from the roster." [2:44-3:28]

Whether it's a harsh rule or not is hard for us to say, objectively. It's certainly a lot harsher than it was over a decade or two ago, as some superstars take longer than others to realize their true potential.

WWE released some surprising names from NXT

All of the latest set of releases that happened this past week came from NXT. Some of the surprising names included Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, and Harland.

Although Bivens and Kai were rumored to be heading out of the company anyway, the releases of Lumis and Harland, in particular, were surprising. The latter was viewed as one of the future top superstars given his look and age, but the overall lack of progress made on his side resulted in him being a part of the chopping block.

It will be interesting to see how the company approaches releases going forward. From the looks of things, the releases are going to come more from the NXT side.

