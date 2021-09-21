"It doesn't mean anything if somebody beats him" - Vince Russo on former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about AJ Styles' booking on the red brand.

This week on RAW, Styles was booked in a singles match against Randy Orton, with Omos and Riddle in their respective corners. As the match continued, Omos was sent to the back by the referee for intentionally tripping Orton. The Viper won the match clean after a vicious RKO on Styles.

Vince Russo recently explained the problem with Styles' booking in WWE. Russo pointed out that The Phenomenal One lost so many matches in the process of putting over other stars, which is why his stock as a character has drastically reduced.

The former WWE head writer suggested that Vince McMahon's company had lost the art of creating big moments.

“The problem is they've made AJ not mean anything," said Russo. "It doesn't mean anything if somebody beats him because they’ve made him not mean anything. Bro, eventually they make everybody not mean anything.”

Vince Russo believes AJ Styles is happy in the WWE

The former WWE head writer also gave his take on what The Phenomenal One likely thinks about his booking.

Vince Russo said that AJ Styles, who is being paid well in his mid-40s, could be happy to feature on the WWE match card irrespective of wherever he is placed.

He commended Styles, saying that the latter goes out every night and puts on a stellar match regardless of his positioning on the card.

“AJ is getting old. What’s AJ? Mid 40? I think he’s at the point now bro where, you know, he’s towards the end of his career." Russo continued, "He’s getting paid very, very, very well. And honestly bro, I think that’s all that really matters to AJ at this time. You know what bro, ‘I’m gonna go out, I’m never ever gonna phone it in, I’m gonna give them an AJ Styles match every single time. But you know what, wherever they want to put me on the card, whatever they want to do with me, man, to be making this type of money at this time of my career.’ I think he’s probably happy with that.”

