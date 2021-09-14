Former WWE head writer discusses why Big E cashed in on RAW (Exclusive)

Big E cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to become the WWE champion for the first time in his career.

Monday Night RAW emanated from the TD Garden in Boston this week. The show marked an important twist in the lead-up to Extreme Rules as Big E threw a wrench in the plans for the WWE title by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship.

Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE head writer Vince Russo broke down the most recent episode of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

Discussing why WWE decided to have Big E cash in on RAW rather than a pay-per-view, Russo mentioned that WWE was relying on the shock value of the cash in. The former WWE writer detailed that Vince McMahon wanted fans to believe that anything can happen in the WWE. Russo added that Big E winning the title on RAW would help shake things up for the red brand ahead of the proposed draft.

“Vince (McMahon) just wanted to throw that shock out there that anything can happen. I think this was of that flavor. Bro, listen man, I'm a big fan of Lashley, I like both of these guys. Bro, they needed to shake something up. We gotta shake this up bro, so atleast we shook it up man.”

Big E is the second member of the New Day to become WWE Champion

This week on RAW, Big E followed in the footsteps of New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston to become the second member of the faction to win the WWE Championship. Kofi had won the WWE title back in 2019 at WrestleMania when he beat Daniel Bryan to unleash "KofiMania."

The New Day have their own share of history with now former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley demolished Kofi Kingston at the Money in the Bank PPV a couple of months ago. It was sweet retribution for Big E to cash in on the same man who defeated and humiliated his New Day teammate.

Check out the full video here:

