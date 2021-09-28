"You can't be that mad if it was four weeks ago" - Ex-WWE head writer on Goldberg's segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the Goldberg segment on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He also explained how WWE could have booked the angle better.

Russo mentioned that the wrestling legend seemed genuinely angry at Lashley for attacking Gage at SummerSlam. However, he pointed out that a lot of time had passed since the pay-per-view, and Goldberg hadn't done anything to back his talks which made the segment look forced.

“They still got Goldberg who's talking about he's gonna kill him now. So we've elevated from I'm going to take your title. Now he's going to kill him. Okay, bro, he's talking about what you did to my son, what you did to my son. Bro, you can't be that mad if it was four weeks ago. You can't be that mad bro,” Russo said.

The former WWE writer detailed an alternate way that the company could have booked the angle. Russo stated that the WWE could have started off the main event with the stipulation that New Day or the Hurt Business would be barred from ringside. The WCW veteran could then make an entrance and disrupt the match, leading to a Steel Cage match next week.

“If they were really smart and wanted to stretch this thing out, here's what you do. You can even open up the same way that they opened it. The match starts, there's outside interference. So we're going to have the rematch and if anybody from New Day or anyone interferes, the title will change hands. Have the regular match at the end. Have Goldberg come out bro. Then, you could have a steel cage match next week. So now it's gonna keep Goldberg out and it's gonna keep New Day out,” Russo revealed.

Goldberg wants to take down Bobby Lashley

Goldberg's match with the All Mighty at SummerSlam came to an unceremonious end. The former Universal Champion could not compete due to the punishment he had endured at the hands of MVP and Lashley. Gage tried to stop the brutal assault on his father, but Lashley put him in the Hurt Lock.

The 54-year-old was enraged with him and mentioned that he was now coming to destroy Bobby Lashley for what he had done to his son. WWE has booked Goldberg smartly to make this feud more intense and at the same time keep him out of the title picture.

