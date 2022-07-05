“Who’s this guy Cena’s wrestling?” - Industry veteran shares his thoughts on SummerSlam match for John Cena

Vince Russo shared a very strong opinion when he commented on John Cena's rumored opponent at SummerSlam.

Former United States Champion Theory has been teasing a match against Cena for a while now. The young star was reportedly seen by Vince McMahon as "the next John Cena", which has fueled speculation that he and the 16-time WWE Champion could face off in the near future.

The first glimpses of the storyline began to take shape last week during a backstage confrontation. Theory attempted to take a selfie with Big Match John after he insulted the legend, leading to a staredown between the two.

Vince Russo has now weighed in on the subject. While discussing the potential showdown on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, he stated that Theory wasn't ready to face Big Match John. He also opined that the 24-year-old was being rushed into this opportunity:

"Listen, man, f you want to do this the right way, it's three months in the making," he said, noting that there are only four weeks left until SummerSlam. "There's no question about that, if you wanna do it the right way. But you know, bro, listen, they've shown us that there is no planning. There's absolutely no planning." (02:20)

Russo noted that the basic problem with the storyline is that there won't be enough time to tell a complete and proper story:

"If you wanna tell a story the right way, it does take three months. I mean, they've got a month, so what are they gonna do in a month, bro? Here's what they're gonna do in a month: they're gonna fight each other. Because 'Oh what, Austin Theory, you think you're a younger version of me? Or, I've won' whatever. I mean, that's what we're talking about for a month of TV." (03:17)

Rumors have circulated that the John Cena vs. Theory match might be delayed until WrestleMania 39

WWE may be thinking along the same lines as their former head writer. Over the last few days, some whispers on social media have suggested that the promotion will hold off for several months before the pair have their ultimate confrontation.

As of now, neither the SummerSlam or WrestleMania matches have been announced. As always, Sportskeeda will report on the situation as it progresses.

