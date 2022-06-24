"Is MJF worthy of that kind of money in the eyes of Vince McMahon?" - Wrestling veteran discusses the possibility of the AEW star signing with WWE

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on the possibility of Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) transitioning from AEW to WWE. Russo questioned whether Vince McMahon would see enough value in the star to justify a move.

In the aftermath of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Friedman addressed his issues with AEW and criticized the company for mistreating him. He also took several shots at Tony Khan and demanded to be fired from the promotion.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestle Buddy, Russo questioned whether Vince McMahon and his company would see enough value in MJF to offer him a contract as lucrative as Randy Orton or Roman Reigns'.

"Bro, Paige is going to make a ton of money now. Are you kidding me? It's been proven bro, you can make money outside of wrestling. So if I'm MJF, bro the system is flawed, the machine no longer exists, now if you can get Randy Orton money or if you can get Roman Reigns money, god bless you bro. But I don't know, is MJF worthy of that kind of money in the eyes of Vince McMahon? I don't know." [1:04:04-1:04:36]

Watch Vince Russo's interview with Wrestle Buddy below:

Vince Russo believes stars like MJF can make just as much money outside of top promotions

In continuation of the same topic of discussion, Vince Russo suggested that modern generation wrestlers don't need to rely on the "WWE machine" to make money. Instead, they can earn the same amount via social media, autograph signings, and big indie shows.

Russo added:

"Bro we were talking about this last night, you know there used to be a lot of credence in the WWE machine and that machine being behind you. You know the marketing tool, the advertising, the power. Bro, I don't think that exists anymore, I really don't and there is no question in my mind. Bro unless you're in that top five, bro you can go out and make the same money you're making at WWE on your own between social media, between big indie shows, between autograph signings, between Twitch, between YouTube. If you are in the middle of the card, you can make as much money now, as you would if you were working for the WWE and not have anybody own your a**. And call your own shots and do what you want to do." [1:03:04-1:04:03]

Since his controversial promo on Dynamite a few weeks ago, The Salt of the Earth has been absent from AEW programming. It remains to be seen if he will stay with the company or sign with WWE in the future.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Wrestle Buddy and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think MJF will resolve his issues with AEW? Yes No 1 votes so far