"Think of how confusing this is" - Former WWE writer breaks down Nia Jax-Shayna Baszler angle (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on the booking decisions regarding Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's Monday Night RAW storyline.

In a conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo declared that it was baffling to see how WWE has handled their angle.

He mentioned that Nia Jax was being built as an unstoppable force, and suddenly, she was "screaming like a child" on television after an assault by Baszler. Russo said it was hard to feel bad for Jax since she had put Lana through a table for several weeks and even got into a shoot fight with Charlotte not too long ago.

The former WWE head writer added that Baszler seemed slightly regretful after brutalizing her former ally, which was all the more puzzling for viewers.

“Nia Jax for God knows how long, going all the way back to Lana, was supposed to be this she-beast. She's shooting on Charlotte Flair two weeks ago. And now she's screaming like a child? Bro, as I’m watching this I'm trying to understand how they're trying to make me feel. Think of how confusing this is Chris. So I'm supposed to be feeling sympathy for the girl that put Lana through a table 18 times, that shot on Charlotte Flair, I’m supposed to feel sympathy for her? Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler is viciously breaking her arm, stomping on her arm, and then two seconds later she's feeling bad? I'm watching this and I'm trying to figure out what emotion are you trying to get out of me?” said Russo.

Nia Jax had a terrible night on RAW this week

The former Women's Tag Team Champions were pitted against each other in a match that lasted less than three minutes this week. The Queen of Spades got the best of her opponent as she locked Nia Jax in the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.

Baszler, however, continued to administer punishment on Jax by viciously stomping her arm multiple times against the cold, hard, steel steps.

