"He was killing the guy" – WWE veteran presents a unique take on the Kevin Nash-Will Ospreay Twitter battle (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Twitter battle between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay.

The two first locked horns on social media after Nash replied to a post pointing out that Ospreay had more five-star matches in the last month than CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and John Cena had in their careers combined. The WWE Legend cheekily asked about Ospreay's merchandise sales, leading to a war of words between the two men.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled how Kevin Nash changed his working style during the latter half of his career in TNA. He concluded that the former nWo member made more money working a slow, methodic pace than most high flyers of the current generation:

"I always say this about Kevin Nash, bro. I remember working with him in TNA when he was older. I remember, like literally being in the first row on the guardrail there and watching Kevin just throw those knees in the corner. It looked like he was killing the guy," Russo said. "That's all he had to do, bro." (From 26:40 - 27:20)

You can watch the full video here:

Catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Kevin Nash is a bonfide WWE Hall of Famer

In a stellar career spanning close to three decades, Nash was able to leave an indelible mark on the wrestling business. He was part of two of the most renowned factions that dominated pro wrestling in the 90s - The Kliq and the nWo.

To commemorate his contributions to the sport, Nash was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame. In fact, he is one of the few two-time Hall of Famers as he was inducted as a solo star in 2015 and as part of the nWo in 2020.

Aside from wrestling, Kevin Nash has also been successful in Hollywood, having landed parts in blockbuster hits like Magic Mike and John Wick. He now runs a weekly podcast titled Kliq This.

What do you think of Kevin Nash's spat with Will Ospreay? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also check out this video to find five WWE Superstars that were suspended for real:

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell