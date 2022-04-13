"I don't understand any of it" - Vince Russo dissects former World Champion's current WWE character (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has once again criticized Seth Rollins' on-screen character. Russo has admitted that he still doesn't understand the former WWE Universal Champion's gimmick.

Rollins is currently coming off the back of a huge match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare made his return at The Show of Shows after six years away from WWE and was revealed as Rollins' surprise opponent.

While speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo put Rollins over for his commitment to his character, although he admits that he doesn't understand it. The former writer even mentioned that Rollins is paying for his suits on a regular basis:

"I don't understand the Rollins character at all, but I will always put over, bro. This guy is paying a lot of money for his outfits. Those are not cheap and he's paying for them himself. So he's committing to the bit, Chris, but the problem is, we don't know what the bit is. What is the bit?"

Russo went on to compare Rollins to Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of The Joker, noting that The Visionary's motives are murky in comparison:

"Bro, if you saw the movie "The Joker" with Joaquin Phoenix, you understood The Joker, you understood the character and you understood why he was deranged and demented, you understood that clearly. I don't understand the laugh, why he dresses the way he does, I don't understand any of it. He is committing to the bit but there is no description, clarification of what he is supposed to be doing." (21:37)

Seth Rollins recently took a shot at Roman Reigns after WWE WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter to share the attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38, which just managed to beat Night Two's number. Rollins competed on 'Mania Saturday in his bout with the returning Cody Rhodes.

On the very same night, Rollins' wife Becky Lynch and returning Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin were also in action. The former Universal Champion took to Instagram to claim that he, Lynch, and Austin are the real needle movers.

"The real needle movers. 65,719 > 65,653"

Check out Seth Rollins' Instagram post here.

The term "needle mover" is often used by Rollins' on-screen rival Roman Reigns. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also took to Twitter to reflect on WrestleMania 38 outperforming the Super Bowl in social media metrics using the same term:

Reigns headlined Night Two of WrestleMania 38 when he faced Brock Lesnar in a high-stakes title unification match. The Tribal Chief went on to beat Lesnar and unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

