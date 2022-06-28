"That's not a babyface" – Wrestling veteran disses Bianca Belair's attire during RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality and writer Vince Russo feels Bianca Belair's outfit on RAW did not suit her babyface character.

The RAW Women's Champion was in the ring for an interview with Kevin Patrick on Monday night. She called out her challenger for resorting to dirty tricks and blindsiding her last week. However, her promo was cut short when Carmella came out and boasted about her capabilities. The segment ended when Belair planted her rival with a stiff elbow.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Belair's wardrobe resembled that of a heel. The wrestling veteran pointed out that a babyface would never sport an attire that had dollar bills printed all over it. He also mentioned that WWE legend "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase would come out in similar attire during his heel run with the company.

"Here's what I did not understand tonight. Did you see her gear? Did you see her outfit? Bro that's a heel. Ted DiBiase wears that. A heel wears that. You're not shoving it in the face of the fans if you're a babyface. Hundred dollar bills all over your body like, 'Look at all the money I have.' You don't. That's not a babyface, bro. A babyface should never wear something like that. I don't understand some of the decisions, man. I don't get it," said Russo. (From 44:51 - 45:32)

Bianca Belair will face Carmella at Money in the Bank

Last week , when number one contender Rhea Ripley was ruled out with an injury, the spot for the number one challenger for the RAW Women's Championship opened up. Bianca Belair later watched from the announcer's desk as five women battled to earn a title opportunity.

The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE punched her ticket to the RAW Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank when she defeated Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. However, the EST of WWE will also have to be on the lookout for a possible cash-in during the event.

It will be interesting to see whether the RAW Women's Championship changes hands at the premium live event this Saturday.

