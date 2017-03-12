WWE News: Vince Russo disses Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on his podcast

Vince Russo targets Sami Zayn for his "ignorant comments".

12 Mar 2017

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have once again become the talking points of the wrestling world

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of Vince Russo’s online podcast The Brand, Russo fired shots at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The former WWE head writer had some rude words for Zayn when he said that the latter was ignorant and out of his mind, making comparisons between Goldberg and himself.

In case you didn’t know...

In a recent interview The Sun, Sami Zayn had opened up on his viewpoint regarding part timers taking up bigger spots on the WrestleMania card.

Zayn said that instead of working each other, the bigger part-timing stars on the card should work matches with the current generation of WWE Superstars. Zayn suggested that Brock should have faced Owens, while he could go in for a match with Goldberg.

The heart of the matter

Russo was incensed by these comments from Zayn saying that he was out of his mind. He pointed out that Zayn was delirious to think that he or Owens could match up to the star power and drawing capacity of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Russo pondered over the fact that guys like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had convinced themselves that they were the Rock and Stone Cold of this generation. He stated that Goldberg vs. Sami Zayn would not draw any attention from the fans and guys like Owens and Zayn needed to sell out arenas before even considering a high profile clash.

Russo then said that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were stuck in the independent circuit for ten years because they were not good enough to make it to the WWE.

What’s next?

Kevin Owens will be walking into WrestleMania 33 against Chris Jericho with vengeance on his mind. The former best friends will clash with each other at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ after their friendship turned sour and Jericho cost Owens the WWE Universal Championship.

Sami Zayn has languished in the mid-card for most of 2016 and does not have a strong storyline yet on the road to WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's Take

While it is a fact that Zayn and Owens are not comparable to Goldberg or Lesnar’s stature when it comes to star power, they are certainly capable of putting on a show. The entire WWE Universe is still divided on the question of whether Goldberg should have beaten Owens as quickly as he did.

While a match between Goldberg and Sami Zayn may involve a believability factor, it is also a fact that Goldberg is fifty years old now and him squashing a full timer like Owens in 22 seconds is insulting the intelligence of the WWE fans

