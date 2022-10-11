"There had to be more of a reason" – Ex-WWE personality questions Dominik's motivation for turning on Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company could have done a better job of explaining why Dominik hates his father Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio, with the help of his Judgment Day teammates, was able to humiliate and beat down his father on RAW. Rey Mysterio had just won a hard-fought match against Chad Gable when Dom stepped into the ring and provoked his dad to hit him. The veteran took out The Judgment Day members before turning his back to leave the ring when his son struck him down.

Vince Russo was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's Legion of RAW. He mentioned that WWE had not shown any deep-seated reason for Dominik turning on his father. The former writer suggested that fans could not relate to why the 25-year-old hated Rey Mysterio.

"There wasn't enough to the story bro. There had to be more of a reason. That's what I'm saying. That's why we feel the way we do. There's not enough there. You and I are fathers, bro. If our sons are going to hate us, and there are sons that hate their fathers, it's for a good, deep-rooted, decade-long story bro. Not. 'Oh, you're choosing Edge?' Come on man." [17:23 - 17:56]

Vince Russo suggested how WWE should have booked the angle

During the conversation, Russo detailed how WWE should have booked the story. He pointed out that Rhea Ripley should have been influencing Dominik against his father, saying that Rey chose wrestling over his family.

"It's so easy to do. The brainwashing should have been, Dominik, he chose wrestling over you." Russo continued, "All it would have took was for Rhea Ripley to get in his head, 'You know you were always second. How many birthdays did he miss? Did he miss your first homerun? How much time did he spend with your ma? That's the story bro. The story was there?" [19:03 - 19:52]

