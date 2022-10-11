WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar returns & causes title change; Bray Wyatt sends cryptic message - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (October 10th, 2022)

The Bloodline kicked off the Season Premiere of RAW and Roman Reigns was about to address Jey Uso, who upset him by talking too much and being too loud. According to Reigns and his family, the loudest person in the room was always the weakest.

Reigns was being serious but Sami Zayn decided to interrupt, asking to take care of the situation himself. Sami explained that Jey needed to be more 'cool' like Jimmy and Solo. Jey asked if this was all a joke when Riddle walked out.

Riddle challenged Roman to a match but Reigns told him to get to the back of the line. Riddle then challenged anyone in the Bloodline and Jey tricked Sami into accepting the match before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (October 10th, 2022): Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano started off strong and hit a big boot early on. Theory dropped him on the apron before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Gargano hit a spear before taking a big knee strike for a near fall.

Theory tried to lock in Johhny's signature Garga-no-escape hold but it was reversed before Theory rolled out and hit Gargano with a superkick. Gargano came back with a kick of his own and then a big DDT on the outside. Gargano got another DDT off the apron and picked up the win!

Result: Johnny Gargano def. Austin Theory

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Gable got the first takedown with a leg sweep early on before locking in a headlock on Rey. Rey managed to send Gable outside with a sunset flip into the barricades and took control of the match but Judgment Day's music hit before Rhea and Dominik walked out.

Back after a break on RAW, Mysterio took a German Suplex before Gable got the Ankle Lock in. Rey broke free of the hold and went outside, before sending Otis into the ring post for interrupting. Rey then got back in the ring and hit the 619 on Gable for the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Chad Gable

After the match, Dominik Mysterio got in the ring and kept asking Rey to hit him before Damian and Balor sneaked up on him. Rey tried to fight back and took down Balor and Priest but Dominik took him down with a clothesline.

Dom got Rey in position for the 619 and Rhea held him down on the ropes as Dominik hit the move.

Grade: B-

Judgment Day were in the ring next and Balor gloated about making Edge say "I Quit." They ran back footage of the attack on Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules and Dominik said that seeing Rhea destroy Phoenix "really did it for him."

Finn then brought up AJ Styles and the latter walked out to the ring before saying that he realized it was time that he got some friends...or family even. AJ kneeled in front of Judgment Day and Balor accepted him with open arms before Styles said that he wasn't talking about them.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay !!! Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/PBAZk8Gxgt

Gallows and Anderson walked out, formerly of The Club/The OC in WWE, and attacked Judgment Day with AJ. Styles sent Balor over the announcers' desk as his new teammates took out Damian and Dominik. Rhea, Priest, and Dominik ran away and Balor was the only one left before he too made a swift retreat.

Backstage in an interview, Damage CTRL said that they will make Bianca's life hell until she hands over the RAW Women's Title to Bayley.

Roman was on his way out with Solo, Jimmy, and Paul Heyman and they were headed to Manhattan. He told Jey to stay with Sami on the show and Jey was not happy about it at all.

Bayley vs. Candice LeRae on RAW

LeRae had control of the match early on and hit a big pop-up senton but seemed to have hurt her own knee. Bayley was struggling after her brutal match at Extreme Rules but still managed to get some offense in. LeRae got a sudden roll-up and picked up the win as RAW continued.

Result: Candice LeRae def. Bayley

LeRae was about to leave ringside when IYO SKY and Dakota Kai rushed in and took her down. Bianca came in to make the save but she too was taken down before Bayley hit a knee to the head of LeRae. SKY and Dakota held Bianca down and let Bayley hit the leg drop before they were done.

Grade: C

It was The Miz's birthday and backstage on RAW, Maryse gifted him a signed baseball bat.

Miz & Maryse were out next to celebrate The A-Lister's birthday. We even had an ice sculpture of the Miz and some balloon decorations. The gifts included a set of giant balls from Maryse and as Miz opened a box, Dexter Lumis' head appeared from under the table.

Miz attacked the table with his baseball bat but Dexter reappeared behind him and tried to choke him out. Miz and Maryse managed to flee the ring before Dexter used the knife meant for the cake and burst the two giant balls before cutting up a piece of cake and eating it.

D-Generation X was backstage when the Miz came in. Miz was wondering why Dexter had it out for him and HBK told him that Lumis rarely does this unless instigated. Miz couldn't recall how he could have upset Lumis and Road Dogg proposed that Miz have a match with Lumis to settle the matter.

Omos vs. Joey Ace & Chico (Developmental Talent) on RAW

Omos took on two local competitors in another two-on-one squash match. Omos tossed them around for a bit before getting the win with a double chokeslam. After the bell, Omos continued to beat down on his newest victims before walking off.

Result Omos def. Joey Ace & Chico

Grade: D

We got a recap of the Bray Wyatt segment from Extreme Rules before Bobby Lashley walked out on RAW. Lashley said that he intended to be a fighting champion before Brock Lesnar showed up.

Lesnar greeted Lashley before going straight for an F5, a German Suplex and another F5. Brock got the Kimura Lock in and knocked him out before making his way out of the arena without any words.

Back after the break, Lashley was being helped back up to his feet by officials when Seth Rollins showed up and demanded a title match. Rollins got on the mic and called Lashley a disgrace before the champ finally accepted the match.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins - United States Championship match on RAW

The match kicked off and Lashley charged at Rollins but Seth turned it into a pedigree. Lashley kicked out and tried for the Hurt Lock before Rollins went after the injured arm of the champ. Rollins went for a superkick and got the stomp before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley and became the new United States Champion

Grade: B

Lashley was backstage after the match and said that he will take care of Rollins soon but first he had to take out Lesnar and challenged him to a match next week.

We got a glitchy transmission from what looked to be Bray Wyatt and the video kept repeating "Revel in what you are".

We got a teaser for the return of Elias next week on RAW.

Riddle vs. Sami Zayn on RAW

Riddle got a headlock in early on but took a clothesline from Sami after he broke out of the hold. Sami put his knees to the back of Riddle's neck on the ropes before Jey got a cheap shot in from ringside.

Zayn scolded Uso for the interruption before being sent out of the ring by Riddle. Another distraction from the Usos almost caused Riddle to get a rollup. Riddle hit a floating bro to the outside as the match went on.

Back after a break, Riddle got a powerslam but missed the RKO. Sami sent Riddle outside but the Original Bro came back with some shots on the apron before heading back to the ring and getting the RKO for the win.

Result: Riddle def. Sami Zayn

Grade: B

D-Generation X was out next for the reunion and they entered the arena looking like they were getting a little too old to be standing on top of a Jeep. Road Dogg even called themselves 'D-Geriatric X' and Triple H said that they all 'smelled funny'.

Triple H thanked the fans for their support over the years and HBK said that if they were back 25 more years later, they should be "put out of their misery." With that, the WWE legends celebrated in the ring as RAW went off the air.

Episode rating: A

The Season Premiere of RAW saw a massive title change and some big returns. Lesnar came back and facilitated a title change while Bayley and her crew wiped out Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair.

