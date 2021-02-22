"Reigns needs to beat Edge in 10 seconds!" - WWE writer on Edge vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania match [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has commented on how he believes the now-official WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and Edge should go. Russo believes Reigns should come out on top, with Edge being beaten "in ten seconds."

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo reveals how he would book current WWE storylines - the former WWE writer made his opinion abundantly clear: Edge should, under no circumstances, be allowed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship.

When Vince Russo was asked whether or not Edge should win at WrestleMania, here is what he had to say:

"Well, booking it the correct way, no… Oh, my God bro. It can’t happen. So I’m not even going to think about it. You can’t beat a guy who is at the prime and perhaps pinnacle of his career with a guy who broke his neck and hasn’t been in a wrestling ring in… like, you just can’t do it, bro. You just can’t do it."

Vince Russo says Roman Reigns needs to "crush" Edge

When it’s done.

You’ll write “My Tribal Chief”. https://t.co/KID5dDB2y9 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 22, 2021

During the same conversation, Vince Russo would elaborate on exactly how he would like to see Edge be defeated by The Tribal Chief. Bringing Edge's age and condition into the equation, Russo explained that he would like to see the Universal Title bout at WrestleMania play out like a squash match, with Roman Reigns doing away with Edge in an unbelievably short period of time.

"If it were me, I’m sorry, Edge, I love you, I worked with the guy, great guy. Bro, you had your day in the spotlight. Reigns needs to beat Edge in 10 seconds. I’m sorry, bro. No disrespect. It’s Roman’s time. I was just watching an interview with a baseball player that retired, Alonzo. And he was saying, it wasn’t my time anymore. It wasn’t my time. Bro, Edge has had his time. With all due respect. Reigns needs to crush him!”

You can watch the full clip from Writing with Russo here:

