"Don't see her taking that" - Wrestling veteran explains how Alexa Bliss might react if WWE treats her badly (Exclusive)

In reaction to Bliss' absence, former WWE veteran Vince Russo has explained how Alexa Bliss might react if the company tried to mistreat her.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been missing from WWE programming for months. The last time she competed inside the squared circle was at the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo initially went on to claim that WWE had been ribbing Mustafa Ali. After expressing his displeasure with the company for months, the former 205 Live star was recently brought back to programming.

"They gotta be bro [ribbing Ali], definitely, no doubt about it. This was a guy that wanted out and let it be known, was very very vocal. No doubt about it, no doubt," Russo said. [39:25-39:36]

The wrestling veteran also believes that another superstar who WWE might mistreat similarly is Alexa Bliss. Vince Russo noted how the Five Feet of Fury has been outspoken with regard to her absence.

The former head-writer added that Bliss is certainly someone who will not tolerate WWE's mistreatment.

"You know who is next? Alexa Bliss has been very outspoken and she is going to be next. But you know what the difference is though? I'm telling you, bro, she just married that rockstar Ryan Cabrera, bro, I don't think she is going to take it. You know, if they tried to pull that with her, I don't see her taking that." [39:55-40:27]

Alexa Bliss recently claimed that she is ready to step back inside the ring

The former RAW Women's Champion recently spoke to journalist Adam Glyn outside an airport. During the conversation, Glyn asked Bliss regarding a potential update on her return to the company.

Little Miss Bliss claimed that she has been ready to return for about two months.

"Hopefully soon. I’m just waitin’ on the call. Been ready to go since before Saudi Arabia,” Bliss said. [H/T - SEScoops]

The last time Bliss was in singles action was at the 2021 Money in the Bank when she faced Charlotte Flair. That night, she was unsuccessful in her attempt to beat The Queen for the RAW Women's Championship.

